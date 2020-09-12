Short Interest in OTCMKTS:ODYY (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Decreases By 61.6%

OTCMKTS:ODYY (OTCMKTS:ODYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the August 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ODYY stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. OTCMKTS:ODYY has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43.

About OTCMKTS:ODYY

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on selling, marketing, and distributing medical devices. It intends to offer CardioMap, a non-invasive testing for heart disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Irvine, California.

