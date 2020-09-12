Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Decreases By 63.6%

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.23.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

