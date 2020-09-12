Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Decreases By 63.6%

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.99.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
