Short Interest in Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Decreases By 65.4%

Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the August 15th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,649,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lucid stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Lucid has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Lucid Company Profile

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

