Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TM17. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 537 ($7.02) in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 613 ($8.01).

TM17 opened at GBX 720 ($9.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 662.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 568.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.61 million and a P/E ratio of 53.18. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 740 ($9.67).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

