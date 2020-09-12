Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 284.09 ($3.71).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.89) on Thursday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 221.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.30.

In other news, insider John Allan bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($87,024.70). In the last three months, insiders bought 30,127 shares of company stock worth $6,687,367.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

