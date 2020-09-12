Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 0.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $938.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

