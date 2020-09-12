ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ServiceNow by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock opened at $445.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $501.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $11,439,714.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,075 shares of company stock worth $42,859,273 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

