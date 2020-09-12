Service Co. International (SCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend by 41.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

NYSE:SCI opened at $42.94 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

