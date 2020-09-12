Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Seattle Genetics worth $113,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth about $75,655,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 207.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,800,000 after acquiring an additional 396,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth about $33,737,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 74.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 671,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 286,972 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 40.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGEN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.16.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.37. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $119,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,670 shares of company stock valued at $31,264,239. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

