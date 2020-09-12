SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $2.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaChange International traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 550,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 565,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEAC. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SeaChange International by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 7,894.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. As a group, analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.