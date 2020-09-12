Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Stock Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Seabridge Gold worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 889.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SA opened at $18.69 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -124.60 and a beta of 1.31.

SA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

