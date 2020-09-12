Scotiabank Trims ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Target Price to C$27.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities raised shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$17.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.94. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$14.27 and a 1 year high of C$23.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.58.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$324.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total transaction of C$104,298.00. Also, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 35,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$666,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$909,994.31. Insiders have sold 116,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,340 over the last ninety days.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

