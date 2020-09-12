Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Receives $41.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

SALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.78) by ($0.16). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. The business had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,916,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 84,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 134,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 232,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

