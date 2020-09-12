Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 119,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

FNDE opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.37.

