Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

