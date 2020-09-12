Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

STSA opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.11 and a quick ratio of 15.11. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $7,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $74,511.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,511.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $126,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 558,382 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $9,457,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 369.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

