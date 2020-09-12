Sandell Asset Management Corp. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sandell Asset Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.3% of Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRH Investments Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,590.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,222.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,581.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
