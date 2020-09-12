SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Up 5.1%

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $54.25. Approximately 1,694,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 954,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

