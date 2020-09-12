SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGPYY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

