Safe Haven Achieves Market Cap of $9.22 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a market cap of $9.22 million and $780,187.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.01501960 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

