Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Insider Anneka Kingan Purchases 58 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan purchased 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £151.96 ($198.56).

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.44. Sabre Insurance Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a market cap of $662.50 million and a PE ratio of 15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 9.03 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $8.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.