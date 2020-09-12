Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells C$23,023.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.99, for a total value of C$23,023.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,814,100 shares in the company, valued at C$59,244,159.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Monday, June 29th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$840.00.

Rupert Resources stock opened at C$2.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of $559.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$3.77.

RUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.10 price target on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.