Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Rollins by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,765,000 after buying an additional 728,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,160,000 after acquiring an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,185,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,664,000 after acquiring an additional 85,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,640,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 285,832 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

