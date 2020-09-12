Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Steve Louden Sells 75,000 Shares

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.18 and a beta of 1.85. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $185.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 669.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Roku by 12.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $1,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.22.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

