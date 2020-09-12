Robert Talbut Buys 1,567 Shares of Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Stock

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) insider Robert Talbut purchased 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,176.86 ($9,377.84).
SCP stock opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.91) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 446.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.65. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271.93 ($3.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The company has a market cap of $160.01 million and a P/E ratio of 50.96.
About Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund
