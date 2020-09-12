Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in August

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the August 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29.
About Riverside Resources
