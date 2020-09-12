Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in August

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the August 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Peñoles, Tajitos, La Silla, Ariel, Cecilia, Teco, Australia, Suaqui Verde, Palo Fierro, Los Cuarentas, and La Union projects located in Mexico.

