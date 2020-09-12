Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €113.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.17 ($108.43).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €78.34 ($92.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a one year high of €118.60 ($139.53). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.97.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

