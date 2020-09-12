Reviewing Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & Plaintree Systems (NASDAQ:PTEEF)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and Plaintree Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.68 $37.52 million $0.76 86.30 Plaintree Systems $12.52 million 0.12 -$1.80 million N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Plaintree Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Plaintree Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.97% -20.17% 4.54% Plaintree Systems -22.63% -96.80% -25.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plaintree Systems has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cogent Communications and Plaintree Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 3 0 2.38 Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus target price of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 24.37%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Plaintree Systems.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Plaintree Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. The company also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, and oil and gas markets; and manufactures solid wood doors, and related parts and materials. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

