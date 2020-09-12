Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for I-Mab’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of I-Mab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.29). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab comprises about 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

