Rentberry Market Capitalization Hits $147,090.82 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $147,090.82 and approximately $101.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.38 or 0.05045898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00054624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

