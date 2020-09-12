Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. Ren has a market capitalization of $273.92 million and approximately $38.42 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network and Tidex. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.38 or 0.05045898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00054624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,705,285 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Tidex, Binance, UEX, Huobi Global, IDEX, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.