Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 59.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Shares of O opened at $63.36 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

