Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading 5.2% Higher

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 519,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 697,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,326,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 132,137 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172,092 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

