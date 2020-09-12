Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,213,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.63% of Raymond James worth $909,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Raymond James by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE RJF opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.