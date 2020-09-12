Raymond James Lowers Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$12.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.53.

TSE IPL opened at C$13.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.72. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.859017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

