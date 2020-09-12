Raymond James Downgrades Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) to Market Perform

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$37.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.29.
Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$31.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.50. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
