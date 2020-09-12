Raymond James Downgrades Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) to Market Perform

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$37.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.29.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$31.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.50. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.3669643 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.