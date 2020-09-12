Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 234,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 161,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.
Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter.
About Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK)
Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.
Further Reading: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.