Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 234,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 161,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ranpak by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter worth about $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

About Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

