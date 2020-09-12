Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Rank Group alerts:

Shares of RNK opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Thursday. Rank Group has a 52-week low of GBX 78.20 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 328.79 ($4.30). The company has a market cap of $480.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14.

Rank Group (LON:RNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (1.20) (($0.02)). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rank Group will post 1412.601684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.