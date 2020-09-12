Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Randall & Quilter Investment stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Thursday. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 105.28 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.56 ($2.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $349.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.19.

In related news, insider Ken Randall sold 358,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £544,289.20 ($711,210.24). Also, insider Alan Quilter sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £382,500 ($499,804.00).

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

