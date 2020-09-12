Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Down 5.9%

Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $18.94. 2,405,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,316,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

