Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stake Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,190 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 51.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,887,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,245 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $27,040,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,022,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 310.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,675,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.63 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

