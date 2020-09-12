Quiztok Achieves Market Cap of $345,010.56 (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $345,010.56 and approximately $7,858.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00060904 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.