Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $110,260,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,446,000 after acquiring an additional 454,048 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2,950.2% during the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 423,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 409,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after acquiring an additional 405,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $110.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

