QuarkChain Market Capitalization Reaches $14.08 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $13.77 and $33.94. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and $5.85 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.77 or 0.05076641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038015 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00054791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $24.43, $7.50, $32.15, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

