Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Store Capital Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Store Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Store Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of STOR opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,946,000 after buying an additional 933,777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,918,000 after buying an additional 1,671,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 173.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,410,000 after buying an additional 7,819,499 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,103,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397,924 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

