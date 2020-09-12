Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OFC. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

