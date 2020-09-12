Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Avient in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

