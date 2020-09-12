Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on WETF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $529.06 million, a PE ratio of -29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376,071 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

