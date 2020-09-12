Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP) Decreased by Analyst

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Empire in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.17 billion.

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

