PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.64 and last traded at $83.77. Approximately 1,507,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 884,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Insiders sold a total of 16,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in PTC by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

